Five Canadian companies providing hydrogen power for buses, trucks and trains

Hydrogen fuel cell buses, trains, and heavy-duty vehicles powered by Canadian technology are helping reduce vehicle emissions around the world. Arguably the next step is to roll out the technology more fully in Canada. Fuel cell vehicles match the extended range and rapid refueling demanded by consumers, with zero emissions. Mercedes Benz recognized the work that was being done in Canada and established their fuel cell manufacturing facility in Vancouver. In nearby Whistler, one of the world’s first zero emission hydrogen fuel cell bus programs logged over a million miles.

Canada’s fuel cell bus systems are helping reduce vehicle emissions, operating in Europe, Brazil, China and the United States. Following are profiles on five Canadian companies who are making hydrogen work in practical applications now.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems is recognized as a world leader in clean energy hydrogen fuel cell products. Ballard’s products can be found in a range of buses, trains and heavy duty vehicle applications.

Ballard Supplies FCveloCity® motive modules to heavy duty vehicle manufacturers for integration into buses, trucks and light rail, ready for deployment in commercial fleets. Fuel cell electric buses powered by Ballard’s FCveloCity® motive modules have traveled more than 10 million kilometers (6.2 million miles) of revenue service. and have been deployed in buses in 15 countries on 5 continents. FCveloCity® provides up to 200 kilowatts of power for rail applications and are designed and tested to railway standards. Ballard motive modules are currently powering the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell powered fixed rail electric tram in China. A Ballard-powered articulated bus in Germany

Newflyer Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ is a battery-electric vehicle that uses compressed hydrogen as an energy source. Fuel cell-electric technology is a unique and innovative way to obtain extended-range operation similar to existing transit vehicles with a fully zero-emission solution. > www.newflyer.com Canadian bus manufacturer New Flyer’s hydrogen-powered bus in Ottawa-Hull

Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics in Mississauga, recently acquired by Cummins Diesel, is playing a central role in decarbonizing transportation on the global stage. Hydrogenics was selected by ALSTOM, global leader in rail transportation, to supply the fuel cell technology for the Coradia iLint regional trains in Germany. The fuel cell power modules for Coradia iLint are manufactured at Hydrogenics headquarters in Mississauga. The world’s first Hydrail (fuel cell powered zero emission train) trains, powered by Hydrogenics fuel cell power modules, started revenue service in 2018 and another 39 will be running on-track by 2020. As demand for Hydrail systems increases worldwide, the prospects for economic growth and employment expand accordingly. Alstom hydrogen locomotives are being rolled out in the UK

Dana Canada

Dana Holding Corporation is a multi-national automotive parts manufacturer. Dana Canada is applying its Power Technologies Group capabilities to develop and supply fuel cell components for systems integrator customers—in mobility, small stationary, and portable power markets.

Dana supports fuel cell component development at its Dana Canada’s Oakville Development Centre.

Loop energy