The tradition continues – virtually – with Handel’s Messiah by Hamilton’s renowned Bach Elgar Choir

The Bach Elgar Choir has been presenting Handel’s masterpiece Messiah for more than a hundred years as a proud tradition and integral part of the season for all Hamiltonians. A pandemic won’t stop that legacy. This year, the fabled Choir is inviting its audience to join in to a live performance and have as close to a live connection as possible. Families are invited to sing along with the Choir, broadcasting live through the Internet with accompaniment and solo voices, under the leadership of Artistic Director Alexander Cann.

The Messiah Sing-Along LIVE virtual performance also kicks off the Bach Elgar Choir Holiday Countdown, a fun 12-day social media event to encourage donations to the Choir. This event will bring some fun into homes with the conductor’s and the choir’s favourite music/musicians, recipes, and other fun holiday music-themed events. Follow us on social media for daily updates.

The format for the live sing-along will have the participating audience viewing the conductor, like a Choir performer would, while hearing the accompaniment and a smaller chamber choir featuring soloists and members of the Bach Elgar Choir. World-class choral music performed live, a holiday tradition, from the comfort of home – the evening is sure to be meaningful and memorable.

FREE LIVESTREAM: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Performers will be a chamber choir, featuring:

Richard Cunningham, countertenor

Taylor Webb, baritone

Krista Rhodes, accompanist

Alexander Cann, conductor

The performance is free, and registration is required to receive the performance link.