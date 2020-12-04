Slight drop in new COVID cases

The province is reporting 1,780 new cases of COVID-19— a drop from 1,824 cases the day before. Dr. David Williams told CP24’s Breakfast Television 25 more people have died.

It is expected that there will be additional restrictions placed on some regions in the province at the news conference at 1PM today.

“Right now, we’re expecting to get a decision today from cabinet on our recommendations. We are moving some up from lower-coloured zones into higher colours because we are getting a lot more activity in the outer areas,” Williams said.

Williams said the lockdown in Toronto and Peel is starting to show some results.

“We are plateauing continually around those numbers, instead of say after a week or two where we were supposed to be doubling every 10-12 days — we haven’t seen that, so those are good signs. Yet the numbers haven’t plummeted considerably, but they are coming down in the right direction,” he said.

Locally, Hamilton Public health reported 69 new COVID cases–up from 25 the day before. The seven-day average for Hamilton has been 71 cases. One death was reported overnight. Hospitalizations in Hamilton re unchanged at 26. A new outbreak was reported at O’Neil’s Farm Equipment involving five staff.

Halton’s Regions new case count was 58—down three from the previous day. Burlington had the most new cases with 25, Milton 16, Oakville 12 and Halton Hills with five. Hospitalizations climbed by 5 to 38. There were no deaths reported.