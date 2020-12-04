Police Arrest Man for Hate-Motivated Assault

Hamilton Police have arrested a local man in relation to an investigation involving a hate-motivated altercation. The victim was not physically harmed.

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North, for reports of a person with a weapon. Once on scene, officers located the victim, a male in his late 20’s. He advised that he was inside a local business when a male verbally accosted him. The male made several derogatory statements to the victim referencing sexual orientation. The situation escalated resulting in the male chasing the victim outside of the business with a knife while threatening his life.

As officers interviewed the victim, the suspect was located and arrested without incident. During the search of the suspect police discovered he was in possession of brass knuckles, an undisclosed amount of Fentanyl, pieces of identification that were not in his name and the knife believed to have been used in the incident.

The suspect was taken into police custody and his matter was addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Monday, November 30, 2020, where he faced several criminal charges.

Reporting hate crimes and incidents is an important step in stopping the cycle of hatred and preventing others from being victimized.

Aaron Kerr, 31-years-of-age from Hamilton is charged with assault with a weapon. uttering threats, possession of a prohibited weapon, Possession of a weapon contrary to an order, Possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl and Identity theft – Document

