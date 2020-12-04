It’s a tradition: Australian Politician ends each session with song

The state parliament of Western Australis is still sitting so we don’t know what song will be sung by Heritage Minister David Templeton to mark the close of Parliament this session. But in previous years Templeton has channeled Monty Python and in 2017 The MP gave a politically-inspired version of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic Sound of Silence to close out WA Parliament for the year.

The MP and Leader of the House, opened with ‘Hello Speaker, my old friend,’ and proceeded to poke fun at his colleagues, as well as neatly summarising some of the events that have shaped WA’s year.

The Speaker, Peter Watson, was not prepared for the ditty and delivered this barb to Mr Templeman: “I distinctly remember your wife saying you weren’t allowed to do that this year.”

Political observers from countries far and wide have commended Mr Templeman’s efforts on Twitter for bringing a brief moment of joy and humanity to parliament.

The year earlier Templeton essayed Monty Python’s the Galaxy Song, prompting this exchange with the Speaker.

Mr D.A. TEMPLEMAN: Just remember that you’re standing on a planet that’s evolving And revolving at 900 miles an hour. It’s orbiting at 19 miles a second, so it’s reckoned, The sun that is the source of all our power. Now the sun, and you and me, and all the stars that we can see, Are moving at a million miles a day, In the outer spiral arm, at 40,000 miles an hour, Of a galaxy we call the Milky Way. Our galaxy itself contains a hundred billion stars; It’s a hundred thousand light-years side to side; It bulges in the middle sixteen thousand light-years thick, But out by us it’s just three thousand light-years wide.

The SPEAKER: Face the Chair.

Mr D.A. TEMPLEMAN: Continuing — We’re thirty thousand light-years from Galactic Central Point, We go ‘round every two hundred million years; And our galaxy itself is one of millions of billions In this amazing and expanding universe. Our universe itself keeps on expanding and expanding, In all of the directions it can whiz —

The SPEAKER: Come on, member!

Mr D.A. TEMPLEMAN: In a minute!

The SPEAKER: The crayfish are waiting!

Mr D.A. TEMPLEMAN: Yes — As fast as it can go, at the speed of light, you know, Twelve million miles a minute and that’s the fastest speed there is. So remember, when you’re feeling very small and insecure, How amazingly unlikely is your birth; And pray that there’s intelligent life somewhere out in space, ‘Cause there’s bugger all down here on Earth!