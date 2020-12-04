Hamilton Port to manage massive logistics complex on the Welland Canal

The Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) continues to expand its reach across southern Ontario with the announcement of an agreement to develop a large industrial site along the Welland Canal at Thorold.

The Thorold Multimodal Hub comprises more than 500,000 square feet of indoor warehouse space and 200-acre outdoor storage and material handling space.

The site of a former paper manufacturer, the massive facility was purchased recently by Bioveld Canada Inc., which specializes in the productive repurposing of brownfield and industrial sites.

The facility will be managed by HOPA Ports, through its subsidiary Great Lakes Port Management.

This investment in Niagara by Bioveld Canada and HOPA Ports is a step towards a more efficient and integrated network of marine facilities in Ontario. “As Ontario positions itself for an economic recovery, and as the province’s population and congestion issues grow, it just makes sense for us to be making better use of Ontario’s industrial and multimodal transportation capacity,” said Ian Hamilton, President & CEO of HOPA Ports. “

The Thorold Multimodal Hub is the first concrete step in the Niagara Ports plan, which was agreed by HOPA Ports and Niagara civic stakeholders in September. Niagara Ports is a plan to create a corridor of multimodal industrial hubs along the Welland Canal in Niagara. Other hubs, in Port Colborne and Welland, are currently in conceptual stages.

The Hamilton Port Authority took over the Oshawa Port in 2019 and since then, there has been significant development of the property. The Thorold development represents a continuing regional approach to transportation assets.

About Thorold Multimodal Hub:

About Great Lakes Port Management and HOPA Ports:

Great Lakes Port Management (GLPM) is the manager of the new Thorold Multimodal Hub and a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports).

• 200-acre multimodal industrial complex in the heart of Niagara Region.

• Comprised of the Bioveld complex, a former paper mill, and the McCleary complex, across the slip offering outdoor storage and marine transportation access

• Immediately adjacent to the Welland Canal

• It features marine, rail and highway access

o Is served by the CN line and offers railcar storage opportunities

o Marine accessible to any global port via the St. Lawrence Seaway

o 30 minutes from US border

• Over 500,000sq.ft of indoor warehouse space, bay doors, truck docking, heavy cranes, rail-totruck cross-docking and extensive outdoor storage space

• The space can accommodate multiple users at once

o Spaces can be configured to suit a wide variety of industrial cargo handling operations

o Spaces are available from 2,000sq.ft to 50+ acres, for every kind of business

• Potential uses include: manufacturing, warehousing, rail transload, vessel load/unload

About Niagara Ports

• A plan to create a corridor of multimodal industrial hubs along the Welland Canal in Niagara

• The Thorold Multimodal Hub is the first material step in establishing this Niagara network of industrial hubs

• Other hubs, in Port Colborne and Welland, are currently in conceptual stages

• The model creates a cluster that doesn’t rely on HOPA or any other single party to purchase or control all of the industrial assets. Rather it is a strategy to align partners in the region around common objectives of increasing investment, trade and employment

• Through supportive zoning and economic development promotion, local civic and business communities have been working together to ensure Niagara’s industrial lands are positioned for industry and employment.