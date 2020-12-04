Hamilton and Halton dodge the bullet on COVID lockdown

Hamilton and Halton have avoided being placed in a further level of COVID lockdown. In addition York Region, which has been experiencing higher new case levels that Hamilton and Halton was also allowed to stay in the Red level, contrary to speculation. Officials in York Region said despite the plus-100 new case levels, the hospital system was still managing to handle the caseload, and that is a significant factor in determining whether a municipality needs to go into lockdown. Hamilton has averaged 24 COVID hospitalizations over the past seven days and Halton 29.

The communities that did go into a higher level of COVID restrictions were as follows

Orange-Restrict Middlesex-London Health Unit; and Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

Yellow-Protect Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.



All other public health regions will remain at their current level.

“As we continue in our fight against the second wave of COVID-19 and begin preparing for the holiday season, it remains crucial for all Ontarians to continue following public health measures and advice,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “By limiting close contact to those who you live with and by adhering to public event and social gathering limits, we can once again bend the curve and prevent the need for further restrictions.”