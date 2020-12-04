Aunt of Jude Strickland posts heartfelt plea

With yesterday’s death of 11-year-old Jude Strickland, the victim of a collision on Upper Gage Avenue and Royal Vista Drive, the charges against the driver have been escalated.

Brandon Aubert, 28-year-old from Hamilton is now charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death

Any information that you believe could assist Police with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Meanwhile Erin Strickland, Jude’s aunt posted a plea for everyone to be more cautious when behind the wheel.