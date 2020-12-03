Ontario ICU cases heading towards 200 as province reports 1824 new COVID cases

Ontario recorded 1824 new COVID cases overnight, a jump of over 100 from the previous day. Peel continued to be the hot spot with 592 new cases. There were 396 in Toronto and 187 in York Region. There were 14 deaths reported. Nearly 52,900 tests were completed. Hospitalizations continue to rise, now at 666 cases and ICU cases are moving towards the 200 level with 195 recorded. Asked by reporters if the system was in crisis, Health Minister Christine Elliot said it was not, but acknowledged that individual hospitals like Scarborough General are sending patients to other hospitals.

Hamilton Public Health reported only 25 new COVID cases today—a big drop from yesterday’s record-setting 108 cases. There was one new death reported as well. Four new outbreaks were reported yesterday—3 for 1 Glasses had 4 staff test positive, La Garderie le Petit Navre reported two staff infected, Canada Electrical Raceways reported 5 staff testing positive and Heritage Green Nursing Home, one staffer. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by three to 26.

Halton reported 61 cases today, up nine from yesterday and one death. Milton again was the hot spot in Halton with 25 cases, Burlington reported 16, Oakville 15 and Halton Hills 5. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by 4 to 33.