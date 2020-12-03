Hamilton COVID cases back up to 69 after hitting a record low

Hamilton Public health reported 69 new COVID cases–up from 25 the day before. The seven-day average for Hamilton has been 71 cases. One death was reported overnight. Hospitalizations in Hamilton re unchanged at 26. A new outbreak was reported at O’Neil’s Farm Equipment involving five staff.

Halton’s Regions new case count was 58—down three from the previous day. Burlington had the most new cases with 25, Milton 16, Oakville 12 and Halton Hills with five. Hospitalizations climbed by 5 to 38. There were no deaths reported.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded 1824 new COVID cases overnight, a jump of over 100 from the previous day. Peel continued to be the hot spot with 592 new cases. There were 396 in Toronto and 187 in York Region. There were 14 deaths reported. Nearly 52,900 tests were completed. Hospitalizations continue to rise, now at 666 cases and ICU cases are moving towards the 200 level with 195 recorded. Asked by reporters if the system was in crisis, Health Minister Christine Elliot said it was not, but acknowledged that individual hospitals like Scarborough General are sending patients to other hospitals.