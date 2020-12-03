Boy struck by pickup on Upper Gage has died

Eleven-year-old Jude Strickland passed away early this morning. The news came in a Facebook post by Jude’s father, Jamie Strickland .

It is with immense sadness that Vanessa and I share with you the news that our dear, sweet Jude passed away just after midnight this morning. This is the most heartbreaking thing we have ever experienced. Just this past Tuesday we were shoveling snow together before school and now he is gone…We are finding solace in the fact that Jude is now with Jesus, and has entered into the joy of his Master. One day by faith we will go to be with him again. This is the hope our faith in Christ gives us to journey through this immense sorrow.

The driver of the truck that killed Jude, 28 year old Brandon Aubert is still in custody. Police say that on Tuesday a 28-year-old Hamilton man was driving a Dodge RAM pick-up truck southbound on Upper Gage Avenue at Royal Vista Drive. Witnesses told CHCH that the truck appeared to be going at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, Jude was crossing Royal Vista Drive in the marked crosswalk, with the assistance of a crossing guard. The driver failed to stop for both the traffic light and the crossing guard and struck the child.

The 11-year-old was transported to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

So far Aubert faces charges for Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

Police have ruled out driver impairment and all other contributing factors are being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information or video that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at [http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.