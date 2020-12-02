Record COVID deaths since second wave began

Ontario is reporting 1,723 cases of#COVID19 marking the fourth straight day that new cases have been in the 1770 range . There were 35 deaths recorded, which equals the highest single-day death toll since the second wave of the pandemic began. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 196 in York Region. There are 1,686 more resolved cases and over 44,200 tests completed. Hospitalizations across the province rose to 656 cases, up 11 from the previous day and ICU cases were down by two cases to 183, but still well above the 150 case threshold where the system’s capacity for regular surgeries is affected.

Hamilton recorded its largest single day total of new COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic with a case count of 108. There were also six deaths recorded—all residents of long-term care homes—Three died Saturday, two Sunday and one yesterday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by four to 23. In Halton new cases were 52—21 in Milton, 11 in Oakville, 14 in Burlington and 6 in Halton Hills. No deaths were recorded and hospitalizations increased by five to 29.

The big surge in COVID cases announced today underlines the seriousness of comments made by Hamilton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson who warned yesterday that there is a very real likelihood that Hamilton is heading into a full lockdown.