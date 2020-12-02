Hamilton new COVID case count drops sharply

Hamilton Public Health reported only 25 new COVID cases today—a big drop from yesterday’s record-setting 108 cases. There was one new death reported as well. Four new outbreaks were reported yesterday—3 for 1 Glasses had 4 staff test positive, La Garderie le Petit Navre reported two staff infected, Canada Electrical Raceways reported 5 staff testing positive and Heritage Green Nursing Home, one staffer. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by three to 26.

Halton reported 61 cases today, up nine from yesterday and one death. Milton again was the hot spot in Halton with 25 cases, Burlington reported 16, Oakville 15 and Halton Hills 5.Hospitalizations in Halton increased by 4 to 33.

Ontario is reporting 1,723 cases of COVID19 marking the fourth straight day that new cases have been in the 1770 range . There were 35 deaths recorded, which equals the highest single-day death toll since the second wave of the pandemic began. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 196 in York Region. There are 1,686 more resolved cases and over 44,200 tests completed. Hospitalizations across the province rose to 656 cases, up 11 from the previous day and ICU cases were down by two cases to 183, but still well above the 150 case threshold where the system’s capacity for regular surgeries is affected.