Breakout hit for Canadian rising music duo

Vancouver-based duo Focus Your Audio’s latest single “Over There” has been picked up by radio stations across the country and has received rave reviews from around the world, including here at home by Canadian legend Ron Sexmith. With over 15,000 streams in its first week, it’s easy to understand why they’ve been coined “one of Vancouver’s best kept secrets” by legendary Canadian producer, Adam Hurstfield.

Vancouver’s Focus Your Audio are truly a dynamic musical duo. The new band consists of the talented Bobby McAloney and Sarah McArthur. They are i well suited and illuminate one another’s generous skills. Their music seamlessly weaves together the best parts of folk, americana and rock and roll. Sarah’s voice is a sonic avalanche packed with passion and depth while Bobby provides the perfect musical landscape around it. Their new Roots-infused, Country/Americana track was produced by Canadian music powerhouse Mike Young (bassist – Mother Mother) and engineered by Karl Dicaire (Mother Mother, Iskwe, Big Wreck).

Filmed in Ladner, BC, the video is a perfect compliment to the lyrics, melody, and overall meaning of the song. Sarah moves through the picturesque forest alone, as she performs the lyrics about a couple having trouble grasping how an argument allowed them to drift apart. With Bobby playing guitar and Sarah meeting him in the clearing amidst the sunset, the video for “Over There” perfectly captures the emotion and meaning of the song.

