Boy seriously hurt when hit by pickup

An 11 year old boy is fighting for his life after a pickup driver ran a traffic light and ignored a crossing guard.

Hamilton Police say that on Tuesday December 1, 2020, shortly after 3:20 p.m., a 28-year-old Hamilton man was driving a Dodge RAM pick-up truck southbound on Upper Gage Avenue at Royal Vista Drive. Witnesses told CHCH that the truck appeared to be going at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, an 11-year-old male child was crossing Royal Vista Drive in the marked crosswalk, with the assistance of a crossing guard. The driver failed to stop for both the traffic light and the crossing guard and struck the child.

The child was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been arrested for Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm. His matter will be addressed at the John Sopkina Courthouse later today.

Police have ruled out driver impairment and all other contributing factors are being investigated at this time.

Any information that you believe could assist Police with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at [http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.