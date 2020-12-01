Six Martino LTC facilities lose their licenses to operate

The Registrar of the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) issued orders to revoke the licences of Cathmar Manor, Dundas Retirement Place, Greycliff Manor, Montgomery Retirement Home, Northview Seniors’ Residence and Sheridan Lodge– all facilities owned by the Martino family. The Martino’s also owned the Rosslyn Retirement Residence on King Street East that was the focus of a deadly outbreak during the first wave of COVID and was eventually closed down. More recently another long-term care facility owned by the family, Emerald Lodge was placed in receivership and had to be evacuated due to “deteriorating conditions.”

In a release today the Registrar noted, “After careful review and consideration, the Registrar believes that, the licensees of these homes no longer meet the criteria to be licenced retirement home operators. The Registrar considers a number of factors, including any compliance or financial issues related to a retirement home and how those may affect the health, safety or welfare of the residents.”

“We understand that residents may have questions about how this will affect them going forward,” said Kathryn Chopp, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations. “The Registrar has set the revocation date for June 1, 2021 to allow the licensee to manage an orderly transition and provide some housing certainty for residents during the challenging circumstances created by the pandemic. RHRA will continue to closely monitor the homes in cooperation with community partners to ensure residents are receiving the care they need.”

Under the order, the licensees must report financial and other information to the RHRA to help ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of residents. In addition, the previously issued management orders at Cathmar Manor and Greycliff Manor will remain in place.

“The safety and wellbeing of retirement home residents is at the heart of everything we do,” added Chopp. “Every retirement home resident in Ontario deserves to live in dignity and safety, and it is RHRA’s job to ensure that homes follow the rules and meet the criteria for licensing. Any home that cannot demonstrate that they can reliably provide or facilitate care for residents will not be allowed to hold a licence, and these homes are an example of that.”

Notices of intent to revoke the licences were provided to the licensees on November 3, 2020 followed by a mandated period for the homes to make submissions in response to the notices. The licensees have the opportunity to appeal the order to the Licence Appeal Tribunal and may also apply for a stay of the revocation order.