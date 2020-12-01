Montreal man nabbed for Human trafficking

A 32-year-old Montreal man is facing charges related to Human Trafficking after investigators followed up on safety concerns for a female at a local motel.

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Hamilton Police officers were alerted to a female in distress at a motel near the Hamilton – Burlington border. Officers responded and located the female. An investigation commenced after she provided information regarding a male that forced her into prostitution. The male was identified as Peter McShane from Montreal. An application for an arrest warrant was submitted to the court system and subsequently granted. McShane was arrested in the Montreal area on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. His matter was addressed at the John Sopinka courthouse on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

McShane is facing several charges related to human trafficking offences.

As a result of continued investigation, detectives believe there are additional victims and witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Peter Luce McShane, 31-years-of-age, from Montreal has been charged with trafficking in persons, and forceable confinement among others.

If you are a victim or have information involving this investigation, please call Detective Constable Kudo Park at 905-540-6379 in the Human Trafficking Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com