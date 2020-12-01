Medical-grade masks required when visiting Hamilton Health Sciences’ hospitals

Cloth masks will no longer be permitted at Hamilton Health Sciences’ (HHS) hospitals starting Wednesday, December 2. The change is being implemented to keep staff, patients and visitors safe as cases across the community continue to increase.

Patients and visitors will be asked to remove any mask or face covering they might be wearing when they enter our hospitals and will be required to don a medical-grade mask given to them by screeners. Current masking exemptions for pediatric patients and for patients with allergies or other medical reasons will remain in effect.

This change also applies to external service providers including delivery personnel, contractors and construction workers. They will be required to wear a medical-grade mask that is either provided by their own employer or accessed at an HHS entrance screening station.

For the latest updates on visiting guidelines at our hospitals, please visit the HHSC website