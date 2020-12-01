Greg Vanney resigns as Toronto FC Coach

Days after a tough playoff loss to an underrated Nashville team Toronto FC Coach Greg Vanney has decided to step down from his role as the club’s head coach and technical director. “I want to thank Mr. Tanenbaum, the board of directors and MLSE for their unwavering support for the past seven years. I recognize that I have been extremely fortunate to work for one of the best ownership groups in all of sports. I also want to thank Bill and Ali for their support and leadership and most importantly the relationships we’ve developed over the years,” said Greg Vanney. “Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey. I’m forever grateful to each of you. Lastly, to the TFC Fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished.”

Vanney, 46, departs the club as the most successful and longest tenured coach in TFC history, holding every coaching record including matches managed (250) and wins (112). Vanney led the Reds to the historic Treble winning season in 2017, winning the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship, becoming the first MLS Club to win a domestic treble.

“I wish Greg nothing but the best in the future, said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “Back in 2014 he took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion. More than that, he is of high character and a great family man. I thank him for time well served for our club, his legacy here in Toronto is secure.”

During his time with TFC, Vanney’s side qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs five times in the past six seasons (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020), appeared in three MLS Cup Finals (2016, 2017, 2019) and were Concacaf Champions League finalists (2018). In addition, under Vanney the club has won three Canadian Championships (2016, 2017, 2018) and three Eastern Conference Championships (2016, 2017, 2019). Vanney was named both the MLS Coach of the Year and Concacaf Coach of the Year in 2017.

Vanney originally joined Toronto FC as the club’s assistant general manager and academy director on December 11, 2013. Vanney became the ninth head coach in club history on August 31, 2014 and was also named the club’s technical director at that time.

Vanney was one of MSL’s original players and became an all-star with the Los Angeles Galaxy he also played in the French First division.

The search for Vanney’s replacement will begin immediately.