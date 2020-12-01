Giving the greatest gift of all

Not all gifts come in fancy wrapping paper. Nor are they always physical objects that we can hold in our hands or display for all to see. Sometimes the greatest gifts are things that people take for granted every day – like their health and well-being.

The teams at Hamilton Health Sciences go beyond the call of duty every day to provide the best care possible, whether they are working on the frontlines of the COVID crisis or are meeting the needs of countless other patients.

Donor dollars are more important than ever to ensure that these health care teams have the tools, equipment and resources they need to fight the coronavirus. The government does fund medical equipment in hospitals, which is a major reason why philanthropy and donor support are so vital.

Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation is dedicating its holiday fundraising campaign, The Gift of Health, to all the amazing health care professionals who provide expert and compassionate care day in and day out – on the frontlines and beyond.

This includes dedicated medical experts like Dr. Simerpreet Sandhanwalia (pictured), a physician in the Emergency Departments at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre and Hamilton General Hospital. Dr. Sandhanwalia treats all patients as though they are her own family and she considers her work to be more than just a “job” – it’s her calling in life.

At McMaster Children’s Hospital, specialists like Dr. Ramsay MacNay are providing vital care for pediatric patients with COVID-19. During the early days of the pandemic, Dr. MacNay treated a baby with the virus who was only six weeks old. Luckily, he recovered and is doing well, much to the relief of his grateful parents.

The Gift of Health campaign also recognizes the leaders who planned, supervised and implemented the massive changes that enabled Hamilton Health Sciences to continue serving patient needs in the face of this continuously evolving pandemic.

This includes people like Dale Bialas, the Clinical Manager of Acute Medicine at Hamilton General Hospital, whose unit became the designated COVID-19 unit. Dale and her team developed a process to care for COVID-19 patients to keep caregivers, patients and their families safe from the virus.

Donor support is essential to ensuring that the teams across Hamilton Health Sciences can continue providing the best patient care possible. Gift of Health donations received by December 31, 2020 will be matched to a maximum of $140,000 this year thanks to the Estate of George Brown, KMR Specialty Steel Ltd. and Mountain Hyundai.

This holiday season, please support Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and help the amazing health care teams give the greatest gift of all – the Gift o Health. To donate today click here .