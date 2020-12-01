Big spike in new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton recorded its largest single day total of new COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic with a case count of 108. There were also six deaths recorded—all residents of long-term care homes—Three died Saturday, two Sunday and one yesterday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by four to 23. In Halton new cases were 52—21 in Milton, 11 in Oakville, 14 in Burlington and 6 in Halton Hills. No deaths were recorded and hospitalizations increased by five to 29.

The big surge in COVID cases announced today underlines the seriousness of comments made by Hamilton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson who warned yesterday that there is a very real likelihood that Hamilton is heading into a full lockdown.

New COVID cases in Ontario were above 1700 for the third straight day with 1707 new cases reported. Toronto set a single day record with 727 new cases. There were 373 in Peel and 168 in York Region. There are 1,373 more resolved cases and over 34,600 tests completed. There were seven deaths reported-the lowest number in a month. Hospitalizations continue to grow with 645 cases-up 27 from the previous day. Also concerning are the number of ICU patients, now sitting at 185—well above the 150 case threshold that Health officials say will strain the system’s ability to deal with critically-ill non-COVID patients. Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters today that one of those hospitals that has already had to refer patients to other hospitals is Scarborough General.