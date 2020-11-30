West Lincoln Hospital rebuild going out for tender

After decades where it seemed liked West Lincoln Memorial Hospital might fall victim to the wave of hospital consolidations that resulted in the closure of smaller facilities, the WLMH is now on the road to a new life. The redevelopment of the $200 Million West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) is taking another step forward as Infrastructure Ontario and Hamilton Health Sciences start the process to find a design-build team for the project.

Issuing a request for qualifications (RFQ) is the initial opportunity for prospective teams to express their interest in bidding for the construction contract.

The RFQ process narrows down the list of teams to those who have the design and construction experience, as well as the financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity.

Shortlisted teams will be invited to respond to a request for proposals, or RFP, which is expected to be released mid-2021. The West Lincoln project had earlier selected B+H Architects and mcCallumSather as the planning, design and conformance (PDC) team.

As the PDC team, B+H Architects and mcCallumSather prepared project documents, including output specifications that will form the guidelines and performance requirements the successful building team must meet when preparing the design. The PDC team will also monitor construction progress and provide coordination and oversight during commissioning, completion, and transition to the new hospital.

“This is a significant milestone toward redeveloping West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. In less than a year, this project has progressed from initial planning stages to finding a builder for the new hospital. We’re thankful for the ongoing commitment of our government partners, the community and our team who keep this project on track and moving quickly toward the finish line,” commented Rob MacIsaac, President & CEO, Hamilton Health Sciences

“We can’t forget, this started back at square one in 2018, and the project has seen remarkable progress in two years. My thanks goes to all the citizens, frontline workers, administration, and advisory groups that have been involved in this process. This step is good news towards the selection of the construction firm which will build this hospital. I will keep working with our local community to make this happen,” said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP, Niagara West.

The new WLMH will be located behind the existing hospital and will include acute in-patient beds, a 24-hour emergency department, maternal and newborn services, day surgical services including endoscopy and minor procedures, increased outpatient care space and advanced diagnostics, including X-ray, mammography, echocardiography and ultrasound and CT scanner.