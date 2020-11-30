More than 1700 new COVID cases as Toronto and Peel enter week two of lockdown

The province reported 1746 new COVID cases overnight with 1320 cases resolved. Toronto accounted for 622 new cases. There were 390 in Peel and 217 in York Region. Testing was off previous totals with only 39,400 tests completed. There were eight deaths reported, but not all Ontario hospitals provide data on weekends. Even so, hospitalizations continue to climb with 618 reported cases. There are now 168 ICU cases which is well above the 150 case threshold that Health officials warned would start to strain the system’s ability to treat regular emergency cases.

There was some improvement in the number of new COVID cases reported in Hamilton with Public Health reporting 61 new cases, That was an improvement of 34 cases from the previous two days which had set single-day records in Hamilton. There was one COVID-related death reported. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 25. Halton also showed some improvement after posting two consecutive 100-plus COVID cases late last week, Today Halton Public Health reported 32 new cases—18 of them in Milton which has been the hot spot in Halton. Hospitalizations surged in the region with 33 in Halton hospitals with COVID—up from 20 the previous day.