Dr Richardson warns Hamilton is on target for full lockdown

Both Hamilton and Halton reported 47 new COVID cases this afternoon and each of the public health units also reported two deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by six cases to 19. In Halton 27 of the region’s total new cases were in Milton which has reported nearly 1100 cases since the pandemic began and nine deaths.

At her COVID briefing today Hamilton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson did not mince words in waring that there is a very real likelihood that Hamilton is heading into a full lockdown.

Elsewhere the province reported 1746 new COVID cases overnight with 1320 cases resolved. Toronto accounted for 622 new cases. There were 390 in Peel and 217 in York Region. Testing was off previous totals with only 39,400 tests completed. There were eight deaths reported, but not all Ontario hospitals provide data on weekends. Even so, hospitalizations continue to climb with 618 reported cases. There are now 168 ICU cases which is well above the 150 case threshold that Health officials warned would start to strain the system’s ability to treat regular emergency cases.