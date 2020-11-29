We are not all on the same page when it comes to COVID

Exiled MPP Randy Hillier staged an anti-mask, anti-lockdown rally in front of Queen’s Park last week—a location that is also within a few hundred feet of major Toronto hospitals struggling to care for COVID patients. Hillier has been charged for disobeying lockdown rules. The event attracted a good crowd, and also a fair bit of Twitter comment-comment that shows there is a significant segment of our Canadian population that are not buying COVID orthodoxy.

no one is stopping them from wearing a mask and staying home… but most want to get back to normal… the Karens and Kens can do what they wish… great work representing all Canadians Randy

My 93 old mother , a Holocaust survivor was there, and she will tell you this is what fascism looks like. you have the best politician in Canada. You want an experimental vaccine? Randy is protecting you whether you know it or not.

Wish we had many more brave politicians like Randy.

The virus is a ploy.. a diversion to get the people in control and focused on the b.s .. but hey we should dig harder into the government corruption.. that’s what they don’t want.. a unified woke populace

Shame on (you for) not sticking up for your rights for a virus with a 99.8% survival rate. ppl like you should be locked away in the isolation camps for being piss poor citizens of Canada. If your PRO lockdown and doing this what makes you any better then

Look at that sign that says “lockdowns won’t kill you, COVID will.” She must be unaware of all the suicides and overdoses caused by these lockdowns.

People will continue to fight the ludicrous rules. At month 9 flogging the dead horse still while people die from other things. BLM and antifa cause shit but not arrested. Lol. Move along.

Let thier (sic) chains lay lightly upon them. If they want to be slaves they can move to North Korea. As for me, give me liberty or give me death!

THANK YOU RANDY HILLIER A TRUE CANADIAN HERO