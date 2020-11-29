Slight easing in new COVID cases in province

With 1708 cases, Ontario recorded a modest drop in new COVID cases from the record highs 0f Friday and Saturday . Once again testing was at near record levels with 54,000 tests completed. There were 24 deaths across the province and hospitalizations were down slightly at 586.

Hamilton has set a new single day record for new COVID cases with 95. There was also one death reported. Hamilton hospitals are now treating 25 COVID patients. Halton, on the other hand, reported only 28 new cases after two straight days of reporting 101 new cases. There were two deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There was a significant drop in hospitalizations in Halton from 31 to 20.