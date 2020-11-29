Raptors fill some holes with two free agents

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed free agent forward DeAndre’ Bembry. And free agent centre Alex Len.

Bembry, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 21.3 minutes in 43 games (four starts) with Atlanta last season. He shot .456 (104-228) from the field, scored in double figures five times and recorded two double-doubles. Bembry set career highs with 22 points Nov. 22 at Detroit and eight assists Oct. 31 vs. Miami.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bembry owns career averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 19.4 minutes in 189 games (23 starts) with the Hawks (2016-20). He was picked 21st overall by Atlanta in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Prior to the NBA, Bembry was a three-year captain at Saint Joseph’s (2013-16) where he averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 36.1 minutes in 101 career games and was named the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year as a junior.

Len, 7-foot, 250 pounds, averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 17.6 minutes while shooting .555 (177-319) from the field in 55 games (12 starts) with Atlanta and Sacramento last season. He scored in double figures 21 times, including two 20-point performances, and had eight double-doubles.

Len owns career averages of 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 19.6 minutes in 467 games (183 starts) with Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento. He was picked fifth overall by the Suns in the 2013 NBA Draft.

A native of Antratsit, Ukraine, Len played two seasons at Maryland (2011-13) where he earned honourable mention all-ACC and all-ACC defensive team honours as a sophomore. On the international stage, he represented Ukraine 2010 FIBA Europe U18 Championship and 2009 FIBA Europe U16 Championship.