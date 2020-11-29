Party’s over in Peel: 29 partygoers slapped with big fines

Peel Police put a damper on a party in Mississauga that attracted about 60 guests. Shortly after midnight Peel Police swooped in on an Airbnb where the party was in full swing. Partygoers started fleeing in all directions but police were able to round most of them up.

“The incident took place in the City’s Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive area,” Peel Police Media Officer Kyle Villers told the Toronto Star. “Bylaw officers reached the Airbnb unit first and individuals were subsequently found fleeing when police arrived at the scene,” he added.

For the two organizers of the party it was a night they will never forget as they were slapped with $10,000 tickets for organizing the event, in addition, 27 guests were ticketed for $880 each for being at an illegal gathering.