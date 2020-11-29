New COVID cases in Hamilton down from records set last week

There was some improvement in the number of new COVID cases reported in Hamilton with Public Health reporting 61 new cases, That was an improvement of 34 cases from the previous two days which had set single-day records in Hamilton. There was one COVID-related death reported. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 25.

With 1708 cases, Ontario recorded a modest drop in new COVID cases from the record highs 0f Friday and Saturday . Once again testing was at near record levels with 54,000 tests completed. There were 24 deaths across the province and hospitalizations were down slightly at 586.