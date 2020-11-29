The Bay Observer
Now Reading
New COVID cases in Hamilton down from records set last week
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

New COVID cases in Hamilton down from records set last week

by
November 29, 2020

There was some improvement in the number of new COVID cases reported in Hamilton with Public Health reporting 61 new cases, That was an improvement of 34 cases from the previous two days which had set single-day records in Hamilton. There was one COVID-related death reported. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 25.

With 1708 cases, Ontario recorded a modest drop in new COVID cases from the record highs  0f Friday and Saturday . Once again testing was at near record levels with 54,000 tests completed. There were 24 deaths across the province and hospitalizations were down slightly at 586.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top