Hamilton Police investigating gunplay on Rymal Road

Detectives from the Mountain Division Criminal investigations Branch are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday evening.

On Saturday November 28th, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m, Hamilton Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Rymal Road East and Sulmona Drive. There were no reports of injuries. Police obtained information from witnesses that the suspect(s) discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, before fleeing the area in a motor vehicle. At this time, police are treating this incident as targeted.

Hamilton Police are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact the detectives.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, please call Detective Constable Fabiano Mendes at (905)546-8967 or Detective Sergeant Del Conte at (905)546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com