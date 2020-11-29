Canada may not be at the end of the line for COVID vaccine after all

Opposition leader Erin O’Toole charged today that Canada would have to get in line behind counties whose total population is 2.5 billion to receive COVID vaccine. But today the chairman of American vaccine maker Moderna says Canada is near the front of the line to receive 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it pre-ordered.

Noubar Afeyan made the comment today in an interview with CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live.

Afeyan’s remarks will be welcome news to the Trudeau government which came under fire this past week after the PM had said that Canada would be disadvantaged in receiving the vaccine because we no longer had vaccine producing capability..

Afeyan was asked whether the fact that Canada committed to pre-purchase its doses before other jurisdictions means it will get its supply first. And he replied that “The people who are willing to move early on with even less proof of the efficacy have assured the amount of supply they were willing to sign up to,” he said.

“In the case of Canada, that number is about 20 million doses. But the Canadian government, like others, have also reserved the ability to increase that amount. And those discussions are ongoing,” he added.