Waterdown History teacher honoured in House of Commons

Yesterday it was announced that Waterdown High School history teacher Nathan Tidridge was given the Governor General’s award for history teaching along with Dawn Martens of Buchanan Park Elementary School. Tidridge was honoured for his work in forging understanding among his students with First Nations. He was instrumental in creating recognition for the Souharissen Natural Area.

Since 2014, the Souharissen Natural Area has become a foundation for land-based pedagogy that has engaged various cohorts of students and members of the wider community in projects built around the historical thinking pillars.

Working in partnership with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the natural area was established by Nathan, his students, and other community members. This 55-acre educational and cultural space in Waterdown, Ontario continues to evolve as an outdoor classroom and inspiration for numerous curriculum-based projects.

Yesterday Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet spoke about Nathan Tidridge’s achievements in the House of Commons.