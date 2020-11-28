​The first of seven Miracle on Main Street Toy drives has been a big success with Three Halton Police Cruisers crammed full of toys.

The Halton Regional Police Service and the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation are commencing the annual Miracle on Main Street (formerly Toys for Tots) Christmas donation drive. This is the third year of the merger between the two entities to collect and distribute funds and toys to families in need throughout the Halton Region. The merger has allowed the organizations to enhance the annual donation drives and to work collaboratively to help more families in need than ever before. Since 1999 the Halton Regional Police Service have supported families through Toys for Tots and Miracle on Main Street campaigns. All donations collected are distributed to Halton schools, community agencies and families!

The Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation is a Milton-based charity started by wrestling legends, humanitarians and philanthropists; Tiger Jeet Singh and his son Tiger Ali Singh. For the last eleven years, the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation has organized their “Miracle on Main Street” event which has raised millions of dollars through donations and sponsorships ​for children and families in need who live in our Region.

To keep everyone safe, HPS had to modify its efforts this year and it will not be accepting toy donations at Halton Regional Police Service facilities. Instead HPD is encouraging everyone to donate gift cards and cash in lieu of the usual unwrapped new toys. Donations can be made online through www.MiracleOnMain.ca , or by visiting one of our scheduled events detailed below. 100% of the donations go back into the Halton community!

HPS’ annual “Cram-a-Cruiser” donation events are proceeding, Pandemic restrictions permitting, and following safe protocols. Dates/times and locations below:

November 28, 10am-2pm at JR Toy Company – 2-4265 Fairview St, Burlington

December 5, 10am-2pm at Canadian Tire – 777 Guelph Line, Burlington

December 5, 10am-2pm at Canadian Tire – 2070 Appleby Line, Burlington

December 5, 10am-2pm at Canadian Tire – 1100 Kerr St, Oakville

December 5, 10am-2pm at Canadian Tire – 251 Hyde Park Gate, Oakville

December 5, 10am-2pm at Canadian Tire – 400 Dundas St East, Oakville

December 5, 10am-2pm at Canadian Tire – 1210 Steeles Ave East, Milton​

HPS will also be hosting a weekly, one day, donation drop off at the Halton Children’s Safety Village, located at 1151 Bronte Rd Oakville. Cash and toy donations are welcome! Look for the holiday lights. Aanyone attending are asked to follow the direction of officers on sight and to remain in your vehicles. Drop off dates and times are:

Thursday November 26, 5pm-9pm

Wednesday December 2, 5pm-9pm

Wednesday December 9, 5pm-9pm​

For further information, email MiracleonMain@haltonpolice.ca. Or contact the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation at info@tigerjeetsinghfoundation.com, or visit their website at www.tigerjeetsinghfoundation.com for further information. Online donations can be made at www.MiracleOnMain.ca.