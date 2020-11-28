Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively supporting homeless youth

Ryan Reynolds and spouse Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth across the nation.

Ryan Reynolds has been a long-time supporter of Covenant House and truly believes in supporting vulnerable young people. He used his donation as a special matching gift to encourage others to donate to Covenant House.

“Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect. Just like Ryan and Blake, we hope this gift highlights the value of each and every youth; and inspires others to open their hearts to those struggling with the crisis of homelessness,” shared Krista Thompson, CEO of Covenant House Vancouver.

“Covenant House provides love, hope and stability for at-risk youth who’ve fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse,” says Ryan, “They do the work of heroes. The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma. You believe in the power of compassion to transform the trajectory of a human being.”

As is the case with many charitable organizations, COVID-19 has presented Covenant House with new and evolving challenges, and the organization continues to provide essential services to youth experiencing homelessness. The pandemic has impacted every youth in profound ways, but exactly how depends very much on their own individual circumstances. Job losses, increased anxiety, and the Opioid Crisis are just a few of the challenges youth are facing.

Those interested in supporting the Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Match Campaign can do so by visiting Covenant House Toronto’s website.