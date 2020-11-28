Record new COVID cases for Hamilton

Hamilton has set a new single day record for new COVID cases with 95. There was also one death reported. Hamilton hospitals are now treating 25 COVID patients. Halton, on the other hand, reported only 28 new cases after two straight days of reporting 101 new cases. There were two deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There was a significant drop in hospitalizations in Halton from 31 to 20.

Ontario has reported 1822 new COVID cases, the second highest single day tally, and 29 COVID related deaths. There are 566 new cases in Toronto, 516 in Peel, 145 in York Region and 105 in Waterloo. The new case totals come as the Province is setting records for daily testing. Yesterday more than 55,000 tests were processed.