Detroit Lions clean house as another awful season unfolds

The Detroit Lions have put head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, out of their misery Saturday as another abysmal season lurches to its end..

Patricia was thought to be a coaching genius when the Lions brought him over from New England in February 2018 where he was was coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots. Patricia had been a successful defensive position coach and coordinator under Bill Belichick for 11 years.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is expected to be named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

But his defenses in Detroit were terrible, and in two and a half years Patricia could only muster a 13-29-1 record.

The Patricia era will be remembered for its porous defenses and epic blown leads. The only moment of hope came during the first three weeks of 2019, when the team started 2-0-1 before losing an incredible 12 of 13 games down the stretch to finish third-worst in the NFL.

Quinn was hired as Lions GM in 2016, taking over for Martin Mayhew, after spending several years in the Patriots organization.

The Detroit Lions, owned by the Ford Family, have one of the worst records in the NFL. They have only one playoff win in 63 years and are one of only four teams in the NFL to have never gone to the Superbowl.