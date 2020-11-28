Another 1800-plus day for new COVID cases

Ontario has reported 1822 new COVID cases, the second highest single day tally, and 29 COVID related deaths. There are 566 new cases in Toronto, 516 in Peel, 145 in York Region and 105 in Waterloo. The new case totals come as the Province is setting records for daily testing. Yesterday more than 55,000 tests were processed.

Hamilton has reported 87 new COVID cases overnight, the highest single day COVID case total since the beginning of the pandemic. It also brought the two-day total to 158. Hospitalizations were up by 4 to 24 cases. The two-day surge prompted this message from the Medical Officer of Health for Hamilton, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.

Halton reported 101 new cases for the second straight day with no new deaths.