Sportsnet drops Mike Wilner from Blue Jays play-by-play

There was an outpouring if fan appreciation along with some not-so-positive commentary with the news that Sportsnet has dropped veteran Toronto Blue Jays radio announcer Mike Wilner from its lineup. No reason for the change was given.

Wilner began his broadcasting career at the University of Toronto in 1988, and was named sports director there a year later. During his tenure at the University of Toronto, Wilner did play-by-play for various sports including hockey, basketball, and football. Wilner began his professional broadcasting career at the age of 19 with the Class-A Welland Pirates. He later did play-by-play for various baseball teams including the Class-A Watertown Indians, and the Double-A Hardware City Rock Cats. During the 2010 Winter Olympics, Wilner hosted 2010 Winter Games Today in Vancouver with David Alter from Whistler, British Columbia.

From 2014-2017, Wilner performed play-by-play duties for select innings of all Toronto Blue Jays home games. In 2018, following the retirement of longtime Blue Jays play-by-play commentator Jerry Howarth, Wilner called most Blue Jays games with Ben Wagner. He officially became the full-time radio play-by-play announcer with Wagner prior to the 2019 season. Sportsnet said Wilner had a “voice that became synonymous with Blue Jays baseball.”

Prior to joining the broadcast booth full-time, he served as a backup announcer and hosted the “Blue Jays Talk” pre- and post-game shows starting in 2002.

Wilmer said on a social media post that “his heart is broken,” but added he is grateful for getting a chance to “live an absolute dream.”