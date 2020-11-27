New COVID outbreak at Joe Brant

A COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Brant Hospital has expanded to a second Medicine inpatient unit, 3 North 700 (3N700), after a health care worker and two patients tested positive for the virus. All appropriate precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and physicians.

On November 18, Halton Public Health declared an outbreak on 7 South 100 (7S100). As of November 27, four (4) health care workers and six (6) patients have been linked to the outbreak that now includes both units.

Two patients connected to the outbreak have died. In a statement Joseph Brant Hospital said, “we offer our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control team and Employee Health Services are working closely with Halton Public Health to monitor all patients, staff and physicians who had direct contact with those infected with COVID-19. All patients on the units, along with staff and physicians who have been exposed, are being contacted, tested and supported.

Additional important measures have been taken to protect the health and safety of our patients, families or care providers, staff and physicians, including:

• Enhanced daily deep cleaning on 7S100 and 3N700

• Monitoring patients for any new symptoms, especially fever, cough and shortness of breath. Tests will be immediately ordered for patients should they develop COVID-19 symptoms

• Closing 7S100 and 3N700 to visitors, with very limited exceptions. Family members and caregivers are asked to work with the patient’s care team to discuss arrangements

These enhanced protocols will remain in place for the duration of the declared outbreak, then reassessed on an ongoing basis with Halton Public Health to minimize further risks.

JBH Remains Safe To Receive Care

Joseph Brant Hospital remains a safe place to receive care, and continues to perform safe surgical and out-patient clinical care, including emergency and urgent care. Cancelling a procedure is not necessary, and delaying treatment can actually can pose a serious risk to a patient’s health. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your health care provider or the hospital.