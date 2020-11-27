Hamilton, Ontario both set new single-day COVID records

Hamilton has reported 87 new COVID cases overnight, the highest single day COVID case total since the beginning of the pandemic. It also brought the two-day total to 158. Hospitalizations were up by 4 to 24 cases. The two-day surge prompted this message from the Medical Officer of Health for Hamilton, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.

Ontario reported its highest ever single-day count of new COVID cases with 1855. Halton showed a big increase with 130 new cases. There are 517 new cases in Peel, 494 in Toronto and 189 in York Region. There were 20 deaths recorded. Hospitalizations dropped by 15 cases to 541. ICU patients stood at 151.Accompanying the record-breaking new case count was a new record in tests completed with 58,037 tests completed over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number ever.