Driving Instructor Arrested for Sexual Assault

​Thursday, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested a driving instructor who was operating in Burlington and possibly Hamilton and charged him with sexually assaulting a driving pupil.

56 year-old Muhammad Zafar of Hamilton has been charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation. Zafar was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Zafar operates as a driving instructor in the city of Burlington and the victim in this occurrence was a student of his. Police believe that there may be additional victims and that Zafar may have been operating as a private driving instructor in or around the Burlington and Hamilton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Megan Wong of the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault Unit at 905 825 4747 ext. 8979.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.