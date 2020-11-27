Christmas Tree of Hope will go ahead virtually

The Hamilton Downtown BIA is inviting Hamiltonians to Join them online December 4 as they light up the downtown with the Christmas Tree of Hope and festive lighting in Gore Park at 6:30 pm. Cozy up with a hot beverage or meal from your favourite downtown restaurant and tune in for this year’s virtual event (there will be no in-person attendance permitted for the tree lighting). The Christmas Tree of Hope Lighting and Concert marks the start of the Christmas season throughout Hamilton.

The annual Children’s Fund Christmas Tree of Hope was founded in 1976 to bring hope to kids and families struggling through the holiday season. This year more than ever our local charities need support to help our community through the holiday season. To donate to the CHML/Y108/Energy 95.3 Fresh Radio Children’s Fund text DONATE to 30333 to make a $5 contribution (donation will appear on your cell phone bill), donate by phone at 905-521-2320, in person at any Hamilton area Tandia location or online via PayPal or CanadaHelps.org.

Stay tuned to the Downtown Hamilton BIA’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook for virtual viewing information & take out specials from local restaurants.