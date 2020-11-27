Take the Hamilton High Speed Internet Survey

The City of Hamilton Economic Development Department is working with the Regional and Rural Broadband (R2B2) Project at the University of Guelph to study the economic benefits of broadband investment across communities. The department wants to collect information about how all residents, rural, home-based business, farms, and businesses currently use the internet. They are inviting participants to take a survey to help gather information about respondents’ experience with internet connectivity within Hamilton.

Internet connectivity is essential for many residents, businesses and institutions in the community. As more people work and operate their businesses from home, reliable, high speed broadband is an essential service. Modern infrastructure availability is critical for the city’s digital future and there are areas within the city that have no connectivity options and many who may not have access to reliable high-speed broadband access.

Investment in broadband and high-speed connectivity is essential. COVID-19 has further demonstrated the essential nature of connectivity as digital channels of communication have also become more common including news, media, entertainment, e-learning, telecommuting/working from home and telemedicine etc. Those within Hamilton that do not have access to or options for reliable high-speed internet contribute to being part of the digital divide and by better understanding current coverage this study/project will be able to better outline the economic benefits of broadband investment everywhere.

Take the survey.

If you are Residential, Rural, Farm & Home-Based Business Survey, click here

If you operate a business, click here.

There is also an interactive map where respondents can report the quality of their broadband coverage.