More than 1400 new COVID cases in Ontario

The province reported 1478 new cases of COVID overnight and 21 deaths, Peel continued to lead the province in new cases with 572 new cases, Toronto reported 356 new cases and York Region, another 111. That still leaves 439 cases from other parts of the province. Hospitalizations rose by 33 to 556 cases and ICU cases declined by 8 to 151 placing ICU at the threshold where there is an impact on regular patients needing ICU care.

Locally Hamilton reported 28 new cases and no new deaths. Hospitalizations sat at 20. Halton reported 35 new cases and four deaths. Milton and Oakville represented 26 cases, Burlington had 5 new cases and Halton Hills 4. Halton hospitals reported 29 patients, up one from the previous day.