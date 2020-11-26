Miss those 50-50 draws? Here’s your chance

Over the year the Hamilton Bulldogs have provided thousands of Hamilton school children with nutritious breakfasts. With Covid this year, the program has had to make significant changes. Without volunteers allowed to prepare meals in the schools, and with public health rules around food, schools now order their “grab and go” individualized meals from Longo’s online and it is delivered by Grocery Gateway. This has been a godsend for the schools but it also means the costs have significantly increased. COVID has also made it impossible for the foundation to conduct most of its traditional fundraising activities—50-50 draws, golf tournaments and souvenir sales So this year the Bulldog Foundation is hosting an online 50-50 Holiday Raffle.

That’s why we’ve launched this ONLINE 50/50 Holiday Raffle.

This is an opportunity to support students who need it most, while at the same time, and in time for the holidays you have a chance to win 50% of the pot! There are also Early Bird prizes throughout the month (story continues below)

Check it out at http://WWW.BULLDOGS5050.COM

Rogers Hometown Hockey host Ron McLean provides more details below.