How about a pre-decorated Christmas tree?

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre’s 4th Annual Festival of Trees will be sparking yuletide joy in patrons between November 25 and December 22. Pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, generously donated by Canadian Tire – Burlington Stores and sponsored by local businesses, will light up BPAC’s Lobby for over 4 weeks – until their silent auction ‘winners’ take them home for the holidays.

Trees will be lined up along our Lobby windows so you can view them from outside. There is a 5-person limit for those who wish to safely enter the Lobby during box office hours (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri noon-4pm). All bidding is done online.

Online Bidding

Our Festival of Trees webpage includes an image and description of each tree. Simply use the online bidding form to enter your bid ($10 minimum). Tree bidding ends on Sunday, December 20 at 4pm. Winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Winners will be contacted by email and/or phone and are asked to pick up trees on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.