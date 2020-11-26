The Bay Observer
Now Reading
How about a pre-decorated Christmas tree?
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

How about a pre-decorated Christmas tree?

by
November 26, 2020

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre’s 4th Annual Festival of Trees will be sparking yuletide joy in patrons between November 25 and December 22. Pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, generously donated by Canadian Tire – Burlington Stores and sponsored by local businesses, will light up BPAC’s Lobby for over 4 weeks – until their silent auction ‘winners’ take them home for the holidays.

Trees will be lined up along our Lobby windows so you can view them from outside. There is a 5-person limit for those who wish to safely enter the Lobby during box office hours (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri noon-4pm). All bidding is done online.

Online Bidding

Our Festival of Trees webpage includes an image and description of each tree. Simply use the online bidding form to enter your bid ($10 minimum). Tree bidding ends on Sunday, December 20 at 4pm. Winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Winners will be contacted by email and/or phone and are asked to pick up trees on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top