Hamilton reports 71 new COVID cases

After a couple of days where local COVID counts appeared to be lessening, both Hamilton and Halton reported a significant surge in new cases today. Hamilton had 71 new cases, the highest daily count since November 8, and Halton recorded 101 new cases but in that case a defect in the provincial database that led to approximately 50-60 cases entered by laboratories into the system from November 17 to 24 not being reported to Halton Region Public Health until November 25. Ongoing data remediation led to a delay in the dashboard refresh on November 25, and is resulting in a large number of new cases being added to the dashboard today. Public Health Hamilton said there was no similar glitch in the city and that the 71 cases are confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged at 20.There were three outbreaks reported yesterday, one at Grace Villa where two residents tested positive, another at Rehoboth Christian School involving one staff and one student, and an outbreak at Universal Precision Technology where four staff tested positive.

Halton recorded two additional deaths, bringing the total to 60. There were 32 COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.

The province reported 1478 new cases of COVID overnight and 21 deaths, Peel continued to lead the province in new cases with 572 new cases, Toronto reported 356 new cases and York Region, another 111. That still leaves 439 cases from other parts of the province. Hospitalizations rose by 33 to 556 cases and ICU cases declined by 8 to 151 placing ICU at the threshold where there is an impact on regular patients needing ICU care.