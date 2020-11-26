Hamilton Police make three arrests in the Brock Beck Murder

Just hours after the family of Brock Beck posted a $20,000 reward for information into the death of their son last summer in Binbrook, police have four men in custody facing murder charges.

The accused were located and arrested throughout the day yesterday in a coordinated effort by various units within the police service. These arrests were made in both the City of Hamilton and the City of Brantford without incident.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree murder and Assault Causing Bodily Harm in relation to the assault on the youth.

just shortly before 2:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to 3063 Binbrook Rd. in Binbrook for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police located 20-year-old Brock Beck suffering from stab wounds. Brock was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. A 16-year-old youth was also injured in the attack but was treated at the hospital and released.

The accused have already appeared at the John Sopinka Couthourse in Hamilton.

Charged with 2nd Degree Murder:

Cam-Thai Khath, 18-years-old, of Stoney Creek

Petar Kunic, 19-years-old, of Stoney Creek

Thomas Vasquez, 22-years-old, of Hamilton

Charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm:

Cam-Thai Khath, 18-years-old, of Stoney Creek

Petar Kunic, 19-years-old, of Stoney Creek

A fourth suspect was arrested just before the news conference Thursday.

At that new conference Det.Sgt. Steve Bereziuk was asked whether the reward was the reason they were able to make the arrests so quickly.