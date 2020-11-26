Hamilton Habitat for Humanity gets a boost from CMHC

Habitat Hamilton is receiving funding from CMHC two projects benefiting five families in Hamilton. The funding is part of a $32.4 million partnership between CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada and is expected to create up to 414 new homes across the country.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO Julia Deans announced that to date, 50 projects featuring 178 affordable housing units have been built or are underway nationwide. This means that 178 families have, or will soon, have homes they can call their own.

For Hamilton it means funding for three homes that were built in Waterdown on Dennis Avenue where families have already moved in, and housing now under construction on Catharine Street in Hamilton.

Project underway on Catharine Street Hamilton

“With the difficult year we’ve all had, it’s comforting to know we can close out 2020 with this exciting announcement, and make homeownership a reality for five more families we serve,” says Sean Ferris, Habitat Hamilton’s Executive Director.

More than $17.5 million in federal government funding has been invested so far and more projects are in the works as the $32.4 million partnership between CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada is expected to create up to 414 new homes across the country. Habitat for Humanity homes will be energy-efficient and one in every five homes will be built to meet accessibility standards. Contributions from CMHC, provincial and municipal governments and hundreds of donors and volunteers enable Habitat for Humanity Canada to serve vulnerable populations including single mothers and their children, Indigenous peoples, recent immigrants, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.