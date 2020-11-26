Defund Police Protesters ordered to de-camp

Mayor Eisenberger says bylaw enforcement will be issuing orders to the Defund Police protestors now camping out in the City Hall forecourt to take down the tents. “We consider it to be a protest, not an encampment. People are free to protest as many people do out in front of the city hall forecourt, but they are not allowed to put up tents and encampments so notification will be going out today to them to remove the tents.” In terms of their demands…we set aside 50 Million dollars over five year, before this pandemic began, predominantly for housing. In terms of defunding the police, fifty percent reduction is not a rational notion –that’s certainly not supported in the broader community and certainly that’s not where we are going.”

Paul Johnson the Director of safe communities was asked what is being done to prevent another Emerald Lodge situation, where the residents of that long-term care facility had to be evacuated because the conditions had deteriorated so badly. He said that in regular inspections that are carried out, even Emerald Lodge had not been is such dire condition before the pandemic broke out, but the receivership of its owners and their subsequent abandonment by management forced Hamilton Public Health to shut the place down. He said the department is cracking down on operators by not renewing licenses in some cases and not renewing subsidy agreements. He said he wants to make sure there isn’t an expectation by the operators of LTC facilities that they will be allowed to operate them as they did before COVID hit.

Dr Elisabeth Richardson said her department is working to put measures in place to make sure Hamilton’s Long Term Care facilities will not be caught flat-footed as they were in the first wave of the pandemic.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/rWLW2WX7AKA” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>